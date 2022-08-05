Rainicorn Tops 24 Hour Volume of $256,243.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. Rainicorn has a market cap of $12.13 million and $256,243.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00626532 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

