Rainicorn Tops 24 Hour Volume of $256,243.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. Rainicorn has a market cap of $12.13 million and $256,243.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00626532 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015506 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Rainicorn Profile
Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.
Rainicorn Coin Trading
