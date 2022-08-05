RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. RAVE Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.64.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.32%.

In other RAVE Restaurant Group news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley bought 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 145,329 shares of company stock worth $128,182. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

