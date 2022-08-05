Raymond James Lowers Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $65.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 48.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Q2 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Q2 from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of QTWO traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.87. 3,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,919. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51. Q2 has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $134.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Q2 by 4,188.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,001 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Q2 by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Q2 by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

