Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) is Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s 4th Largest Position

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,930 shares during the quarter. Raymond James accounts for 1.5% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.28% of Raymond James worth $63,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $17,582,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Raymond James stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.08. 10,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.89 and its 200-day moving average is $100.13. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

