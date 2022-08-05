Raymond James Trims SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Target Price to $240.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SITM. TheStreet cut SiTime from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $246.00.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:SITM traded up $7.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,636. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.76. SiTime has a one year low of $129.44 and a one year high of $341.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). SiTime had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.53, for a total value of $36,513.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,359.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.53, for a total transaction of $36,513.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,359.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $266,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,923,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,132,098. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.