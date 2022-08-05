Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Hits One Day Volume of $27,598.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC on exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $27,598.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile

Receive Access Ecosystem (CRYPTO:RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Receive Access Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

