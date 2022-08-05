Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Hits One Day Volume of $27,598.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC on exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $27,598.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.96 or 0.00459674 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000674 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.17 or 0.01960498 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002015 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00284893 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile
Receive Access Ecosystem (CRYPTO:RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading
