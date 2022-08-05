Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Down to $9.60

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $8.90. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 3,400 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10.

Insider Activity

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,635.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $335,881.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7,064.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

