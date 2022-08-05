Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) PT Raised to $68.00

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Red River Bancshares from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Red River Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

RRBI opened at $54.44 on Monday. Red River Bancshares has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $390.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Red River Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

