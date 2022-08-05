Refereum (RFR) Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week

Refereum (RFR) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Refereum has a total market cap of $34.69 million and approximately $28.75 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Refereum has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,313.83 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003766 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00130705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00064600 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com.

Refereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

