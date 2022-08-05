Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 29,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

JLL stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.27. 1,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,652. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.30 and its 200 day moving average is $211.30. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

