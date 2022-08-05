Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $54.15. 23,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,377. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $67.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74.

