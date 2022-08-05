Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 86,744 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 631.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,969,000 after acquiring an additional 551,115 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,380. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.