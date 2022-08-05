Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 897 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 357,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 37,311 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AAAU stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 216,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,590. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45.

