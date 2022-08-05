Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,784. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.