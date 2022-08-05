Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,213 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,005,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 373.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 43,508 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 59,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 63,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,557. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.99. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $49.31.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

