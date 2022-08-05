Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 269 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,785 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Salesforce by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,049 shares of company stock valued at $13,746,419 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.70, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.44. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.