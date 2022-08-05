Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 72 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 63,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 83,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.20. 1,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

