Regional Management Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Regional Management has a payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regional Management to earn $7.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management Stock Down 2.3 %

Regional Management stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.15. 216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,852. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The firm has a market cap of $388.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 30.17 and a quick ratio of 30.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regional Management

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.18 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 28.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regional Management news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $75,526.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,715.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Regional Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Featured Articles

