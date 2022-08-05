Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 12.32. The company has a market cap of $24.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.99. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $8,656,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.