Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 12.32. The company has a market cap of $24.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.99. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $8,656,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

