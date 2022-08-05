Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €36.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($37.11) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($26.80) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.84) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America set a €32.00 ($32.99) price objective on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday.

Renault Price Performance

Renault stock opened at €29.24 ($30.14) on Thursday. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($75.99) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($103.81). The company’s 50-day moving average is €25.51 and its 200 day moving average is €26.41.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

