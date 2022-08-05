renBTC Market Capitalization Achieves $91.73 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One renBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $22,969.50 or 0.99837732 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $91.73 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,004.53 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003912 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003656 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00131248 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00033390 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00065859 BTC.
renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,994 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
