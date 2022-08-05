Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.75.
Rent-A-Center Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.67. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.
Insider Transactions at Rent-A-Center
In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 672.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.