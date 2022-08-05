Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.75.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.67. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Insider Transactions at Rent-A-Center

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 672.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.