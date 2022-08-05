Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues Earnings Results

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.44. 827,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,569. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 191.55%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 22.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

