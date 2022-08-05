Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.77 to $4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69. Republic Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.77-$4.80 EPS.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $141.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $145.98.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.33.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 29.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 20.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after buying an additional 36,197 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 11.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 206.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,669,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.