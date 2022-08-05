Request Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.09 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $135.93 million and $6.09 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,126.89 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003656 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00131479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033521 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00065610 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,830,316 coins. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

