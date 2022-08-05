Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for 8X8 (EGHT)

8X8 (NYSE: EGHT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/5/2022 – 8X8 was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/5/2022 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/4/2022 – 8X8 is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

7/29/2022 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $13.50 to $10.00.

7/28/2022 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $5.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – 8X8 had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

7/28/2022 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – 8X8 was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/28/2022 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $6.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – 8X8 had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.49. 4,369,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,901. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $538.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $28,258.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,640 shares in the company, valued at $465,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other 8X8 news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $28,258.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,640 shares in the company, valued at $465,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $110,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,748.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,551 shares of company stock worth $1,031,834. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,733,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 366,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 153,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

