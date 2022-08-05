Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Shop Apotheke Europe (SAE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR: SAE) recently:

8/5/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €110.00 ($113.40) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/4/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €78.00 ($80.41) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

8/4/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €135.00 ($139.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/4/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €146.00 ($150.52) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/3/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €125.00 ($128.87) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/3/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €170.00 ($175.26) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/19/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €135.00 ($139.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/12/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €146.00 ($150.52) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/6/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €135.00 ($139.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/6/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €160.00 ($164.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/5/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €125.00 ($128.87) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/5/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €110.00 ($113.40) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/4/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €170.00 ($175.26) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/30/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €135.00 ($139.18) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/8/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €80.00 ($82.47) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

6/7/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €136.00 ($140.21) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/6/2022 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €160.00 ($164.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

Shares of SAE stock traded up €1.16 ($1.20) on Friday, reaching €97.92 ($100.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,897 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €65.28 ($67.30) and a 12-month high of €165.70 ($170.82). The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €91.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €89.23.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

