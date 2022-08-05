Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Announces Earnings Results

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE QSR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.59. 2,142,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,739. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.52. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

