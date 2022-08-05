Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of ROIC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,273. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 47.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

