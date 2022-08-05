Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,875,000 after purchasing an additional 533,400 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,452,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after purchasing an additional 246,000 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,847,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 505,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after acquiring an additional 204,045 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

KB Home Price Performance

NYSE:KBH opened at $31.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 8.22%.

KB Home Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

