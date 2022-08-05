Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Buys 729 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $349,565,000 after acquiring an additional 146,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $166,296,000 after purchasing an additional 52,146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $105,112,000 after purchasing an additional 87,304 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,018,116 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $86,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,825 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $65,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.15. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $107.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.85.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

