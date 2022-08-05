Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $10,938,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,994 shares of company stock worth $23,135,570 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $590.00 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $230.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.08.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.