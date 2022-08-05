Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Grows Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of K opened at $73.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.68. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $10,824,091.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,754,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,328,560.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,011,256 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.