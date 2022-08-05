Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 424.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $192.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.14 and a 200-day moving average of $206.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

