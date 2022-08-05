Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $295,000 Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 96.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2,596.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.73.

