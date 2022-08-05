Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Raises Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 519.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Matterport were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 41.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matterport alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of MTTR opened at $4.79 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $4,715,450.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,194,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,083,686.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,090,550 shares of company stock worth $11,075,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.