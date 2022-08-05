Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Trims Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYCB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,271.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,864,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,008 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,095,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,155 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,821,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,239,000 after purchasing an additional 896,402 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,902,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $7,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYCB. B. Riley cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.