Reviewing Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) & Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI)

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) and Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of Alset EHome International shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alset EHome International and Hongkong Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset EHome International -641.44% -66.57% -62.68% Hongkong Land N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset EHome International $19.80 million 1.79 -$103.32 million N/A N/A Hongkong Land $2.38 billion 5.20 -$349.20 million N/A N/A

This table compares Alset EHome International and Hongkong Land’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alset EHome International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hongkong Land.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alset EHome International and Hongkong Land, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A Hongkong Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Alset EHome International has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hongkong Land has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hongkong Land beats Alset EHome International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alset EHome International

(Get Rating)

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. The Digital Transformation Technology segment provides consulting, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and payment solutions. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow, instant messaging, international calling, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, and direct marketing solutions. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. The Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Hongkong Land

(Get Rating)

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment, finance, and project management businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

