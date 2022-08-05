Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Revolve Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.46. 67,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.44. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $89.60.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,267,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,135,000 after acquiring an additional 522,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,961,000 after acquiring an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,436,000 after buying an additional 811,381 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,476,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,255,000 after buying an additional 79,050 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Revolve Group by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after buying an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

