Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.89.

Revolve Group stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.26. 63,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,615. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after acquiring an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,968,000 after purchasing an additional 811,812 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,267,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,135,000 after purchasing an additional 522,770 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,575,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

