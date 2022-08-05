Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) PT Lowered to €24.00

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €25.00 ($25.77) to €24.00 ($24.74) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rexel from €25.00 ($25.77) to €26.50 ($27.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rexel from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Rexel Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RXLSF opened at $16.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. Rexel has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $23.70.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

