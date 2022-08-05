Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REYN. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 417.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

REYN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.95. 2,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.89%.

REYN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

