RigoBlock Price Hits $0.0618 on Top Exchanges (GRG)

RigoBlock (GRG) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, RigoBlock has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One RigoBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. RigoBlock has a market cap of $166,907.07 and $609.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00621790 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015656 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
RigoBlock Profile
RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock. The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RigoBlock is rigoblock.com.
