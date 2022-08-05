RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$504.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.46 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.91-$1.95 EPS.

RingCentral Stock Down 2.6 %

RingCentral stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.75. 3,888,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $47.28 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.31. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 160.19% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RingCentral from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.73.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.52 per share, with a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,223,838.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 11,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.