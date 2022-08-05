Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.02 on Monday. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $155.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Riverview Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 37.4% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 361,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 98,347 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 516,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 57,222 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 52.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 75,719 shares in the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.