Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.02 on Monday. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $155.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
