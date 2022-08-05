RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 86.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,738,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $4,933,800. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $94.12 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $191.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average of $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -64.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

