RMB Capital Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 26,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.0% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,224,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $794,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.55.

MA opened at $356.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $346.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

