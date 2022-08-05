RMB Capital Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of NeoGenomics worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NEO shares. Cowen set a $17.00 price objective on NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NEO opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Articles

