RMB Capital Management LLC Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of ITT worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Price Performance

ITT opened at $77.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

