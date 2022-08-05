RMB Capital Management LLC Has $8.48 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $138.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.75 and a 200-day moving average of $150.05. The company has a market cap of $245.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 363,761 shares of company stock worth $55,528,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

